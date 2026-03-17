Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Türkiye offers to host Russia–Ukraine talks again

    Region
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 18:00
    Türkiye offers to host Russia–Ukraine talks again

    Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Report informs via TRT Haber.

    During the call, Fidan emphasized the importance of resuming negotiations to end the war in Ukraine and reiterated Türkiye's readiness to host a new round of talks.

    Hakan Fidan Sergey Lavrov
    Türkiyə Rusiyaya Ukrayna ilə danışıqlarda yenidən ev sahibliyi təklif edib

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