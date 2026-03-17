Türkiye offers to host Russia–Ukraine talks again
Region
- 17 March, 2026
- 18:00
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Report informs via TRT Haber.
During the call, Fidan emphasized the importance of resuming negotiations to end the war in Ukraine and reiterated Türkiye's readiness to host a new round of talks.
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