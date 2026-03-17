Moldova begins technical negotiations on remaining three clusters of European integration

Today, the EU opened technical negotiations on the three remaining European integration clusters, covering competitiveness and inclusive growth, the green agenda, transport connectivity, resources, agriculture, and cohesion, Cristina Gherasimova, deputy prime minister for European Integration of Moldova, said at a joint press conference in Brussels with Marilena Raouna, Deputy Minister for European Affairs of Cyprus, and Marta Kos, Commissioner for Enlargement, Report informs.

"This is an important and pragmatic step that allows the accession process to move forward while Member States continue to build the necessary political consensus for the official opening of the clusters," Gherasimova stated.

She noted that a "unique window of opportunity" has emerged in the current geopolitical context, where enlargement has once again become a strategic investment in Europe's stability and security.

"Our goal is clear: to prepare Moldova for accession to the European Union by 2030, so that when the political moment arrives, no technical obstacles stand in the way of our membership," Gherasimova noted.

According to the representative of the Cyprus Presidency, the accelerated implementation of commitments is not simply a technical procedure. "We are talking about accelerating the most important reforms that bring Moldova closer to the EU," Raouna said.

"Europe is under pressure from many sides. We cannot afford to waste time – Moldova is also important for our security," Commissioner Kos said. The EC will continue to work with member states to advance the enlargement process, she noted.