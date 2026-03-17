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    Azerbaijan's wheat imports up by 37%

    AIC
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 17:55
    Azerbaijan's wheat imports up by 37%

    In January-February 2026, Azerbaijan imported 257,269 tons of wheat worth $57.9 million, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.

    Compared to the same period of the previous year, this is $69,699 tons (37.1%) more in terms of volume and $17.4 million (43%) more in terms of value.

    During the reporting period, the expenditure on wheat imports accounted for 2.2% of Azerbaijan's total import expenditures.

    In the past two months, Azerbaijan conducted trade operations worth $3.54 billion with foreign countries, 30.5% less compared to the same period of the previous year.

    Of the foreign trade turnover, $2.23 billion accounted for exports, and $1.3 billion for imports. Over the past year, exports decreased by 26.4%, while imports decreased by 36.5%.

    As a result, a positive balance of $934 million was formed in foreign trade. This is also 5.3% less year-on-year.

    Azerbaijan's imports State Customs Committee
    Azərbaycan buğda idxalını 37 % artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил импорт пшеницы на 37%

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