In January-February 2026, Azerbaijan imported 257,269 tons of wheat worth $57.9 million, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.

Compared to the same period of the previous year, this is $69,699 tons (37.1%) more in terms of volume and $17.4 million (43%) more in terms of value.

During the reporting period, the expenditure on wheat imports accounted for 2.2% of Azerbaijan's total import expenditures.

In the past two months, Azerbaijan conducted trade operations worth $3.54 billion with foreign countries, 30.5% less compared to the same period of the previous year.

Of the foreign trade turnover, $2.23 billion accounted for exports, and $1.3 billion for imports. Over the past year, exports decreased by 26.4%, while imports decreased by 36.5%.

As a result, a positive balance of $934 million was formed in foreign trade. This is also 5.3% less year-on-year.