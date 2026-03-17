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    Ukrainian MP: Those unready to serve as MP should aid the country in other ways

    Other countries
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 16:47
    Ukrainian MP: Those unready to serve as MP should aid the country in other ways

    The president of Ukraine calls on the parliament to be more active and urges those who are not ready to serve as people's deputies to make the decision to mobilize in a military unit and help the Homeland in other ways, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, Chairman of the Committee on Freedom of Speech of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, told Report, while commenting on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal regarding the mobilization of inactive MPs into the army.

    In his opinion, there is a certain logic in the president's proposal:

    "Currently, the legislation does not allow the mobilization of a people's deputy. Therefore, amendments to the law are needed to implement the president's proposal, and these must be put to a vote by the deputies themselves."

    The committee chairman noted that for now, all of this is at the idea level, and no specific amendments have been submitted yet:

    "I am truly hopeful that some of my colleagues will simply fulfill their duties more conscientiously and, in principle, will not forget the promises they made to the Ukrainian people during such difficult times for the country."

    Yaroslav Yurchyshyn Volodymyr Zelenskyy Verkhovna Rada
    Ukrayna Ali Radasının komitə sədri: Deputat kimi xidmətə hazır olmayanlar Vətənə başqa cür yardım etsinlər

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