The Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov following a massive attack on the Dniester Hydroelectric Power Plant, which led to the pollution of the Dniester River, according to the Moldovan MFA, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

On March 12, following another Russian attack on the Dniester Hydroelectric Power Plant, a spill of technical oils occurred into the Dniester River. The pollution spread into Moldova.

"The Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian Federation's Ambassador-at-Large to deliver a note of protest from the Moldovan authorities regarding the Russian attack on the Novodnistrovsk Hydroelectric Power Plant complex in Ukraine on March 7, 2026," the Foreign Ministry says in a statement.

During the meeting, samples of contaminated water from the Dniester were also shown to the ambassador.

The Dniester River supplies water to approximately 80% of the country"s population and 98% of the municipality of Chisinau.