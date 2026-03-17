Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Moldova summons Russian Ambassador after strike on Ukraine's Dniester HPP

    Other countries
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 16:59
    Moldova summons Russian Ambassador after strike on Ukraine's Dniester HPP

    The Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov following a massive attack on the Dniester Hydroelectric Power Plant, which led to the pollution of the Dniester River, according to the Moldovan MFA, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

    On March 12, following another Russian attack on the Dniester Hydroelectric Power Plant, a spill of technical oils occurred into the Dniester River. The pollution spread into Moldova.

    "The Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian Federation's Ambassador-at-Large to deliver a note of protest from the Moldovan authorities regarding the Russian attack on the Novodnistrovsk Hydroelectric Power Plant complex in Ukraine on March 7, 2026," the Foreign Ministry says in a statement.

    During the meeting, samples of contaminated water from the Dniester were also shown to the ambassador.

    The Dniester River supplies water to approximately 80% of the country"s population and 98% of the municipality of Chisinau.

    Russia-Ukraine conflict Oleg Ozerov Dniester River
    Moldova Dnestr SES-ə zərbəyə görə Rusiyaya etiraz notası təqdim edib
    Молдова вручила послу РФ ноту протеста из-за удара по Днестровской ГЭС

    Latest News

    17:16

    Pashinyan convenes Security Council meeting again

    Region
    16:59

    Moldova summons Russian Ambassador after strike on Ukraine's Dniester HPP

    Other countries
    16:47

    Ukrainian MP: Those unready to serve as MP should aid the country in other ways

    Other countries
    16:42

    Five athletes named Azerbaijan's sports ambassadors for 2026

    Individual sports
    16:41

    Bayramov, Sikorski mull security situation in South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    16:31

    European Commission allocates nearly 190M euros to Moldova

    Other countries
    16:26

    Yevlakh named Azerbaijan's Sports Capital for 2027

    Individual sports
    16:17

    Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to participate in WUF13 in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    16:00
    Photo

    IDEA organizes mass tree planting campaign in Tovuz and Goranboy

    Ecology
    All News Feed