Pashinyan convenes Security Council meeting again

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a Security Council meeting on Tuesday, Report informs via Armenpress.

The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that, in addition to Security Council members, the session was attended by President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan, and other top officials.

"During the meeting, the situation in the region and ongoing developments were discussed," the Prime Minister's Office said.

The meeting was the fifth sitting of the Security Council in March.