Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Pashinyan convenes Security Council meeting again

    Region
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 17:16
    Pashinyan convenes Security Council meeting again

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a Security Council meeting on Tuesday, Report informs via Armenpress.

    The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that, in addition to Security Council members, the session was attended by President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan, and other top officials.

    "During the meeting, the situation in the region and ongoing developments were discussed," the Prime Minister's Office said.

    The meeting was the fifth sitting of the Security Council in March.

    Nikol Pashinyan Armenian Security Council
    Paşinyan bir ay tamam olmamış Təhlükəsizlik Şurasının beşinci iclasını çağırıb
    Пашинян созвал пятое за неполный месяц заседание Совбеза

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