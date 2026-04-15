Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Trump: Iran war 'very close to being over'

    Other countries
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 09:57
    Trump: Iran war 'very close to being over'

    The Iran war is "very close" to ending, according to President Donald Trump, with peace negotiations expected to continue later this week, Report informs via The Independent.

    "I think it's close to over, yeah. I view it as very close to being over," Trump told Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo in an interview the network plans to release in full Wednesday morning.

    "If I pulled up stakes right now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild that country. And we're not finished," he added. "We'll see what happens. I think they want to make a deal very badly."

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Donald Trump
    Tramp: İran münaqişəsi sona yaxınlaşır – YENİLƏNİB
    Трамп: Иранский конфликт близок к завершению - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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