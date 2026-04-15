Brad Cooper: US forces halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea
Other countries
- 15 April, 2026
- 10:18
The head of US Central Command (CENTCOM), Brad Cooper, stated that American forces have effectively cut off Iran's maritime trade through a large-scale blockade of its ports and coastal areas, Report informs.
"A blockade of Iranian ports has been fully implemented as the US forces maintain maritime superiority in the Middle East," CENTCOM said on X, quoting Cooper's statement.
According to him, approximately 90% of Iran's economy is tied to international maritime trade. "In less than 36 hours since the blockade was implemented, US forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea," he concluded.
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