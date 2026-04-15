Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (15.04.2026)
Finance
- 15 April, 2026
- 09:14
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
95.11
|
- 3.00
|
34.26
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
90.98
|
- 5.93
|
33.56
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,849.00
|
59.00
|
507.90
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
48,535.99
|
317.74
|
472.70
|
S&P 500
|
6,967.38
|
81.14
|
121.88
|
Nasdaq
|
23,639.08
|
455.34
|
397.09
|
Nikkei
|
58,355.67
|
448.70
|
8,016.19
|
Dax
|
24,044.22
|
301.78
|
- 446.19
|
FTSE 100
|
10,609.06
|
26.10
|
677.68
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,327.86
|
91.88
|
178.36
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,026.31
|
37.52
|
57.47
|
Bist 100
|
14,202.24
|
143.73
|
2,940.72
|
RTS
|
1,131.92
|
7.04
|
17.79
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1788
|
0.0021
|
0.0043
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3567
|
0.0050
|
0.0094
|
JPY/USD
|
158.9700
|
- 0.0900
|
2.5200
|
RUB/USD
|
75.7967
|
- 0.3677
|
- 2.9533
|
TRY/USD
|
44.7349
|
0.0247
|
1.7787
|
CNY/USD
|
6.8174
|
- 0.0002
|
- 0.1716
Latest News
12:36
Latvian president to visit Azerbaijan on April 22Foreign policy
12:31
Anglo Asian Mining boosts copper production in Azerbaijan nearly sevenfold in 1Q2026Industry
12:22
Photo
Azerbaijan joins creation of Galaxy Orientis investment platformFinance
12:01
Armands Krauze: Latvia ready to assist in restoration of forests in Karabakh - INTERVIEWForeign policy
12:00
Photo
Solo exhibition titled "The Image Imprinted in Memory" opens at National Carpet MuseumCultural policy
11:51
Ramin Mammadov: Gaps in religious sphere fuel radical ideologiesReligion
11:43
Gunduz Ismayilov: Azerbaijan expects positive outcomes in state–religion regulationReligion
11:30
Photo
Azerbaijan's Aghdam hosts conference on state–religion relationsDomestic policy
11:19