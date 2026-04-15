Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (15.04.2026)

    Finance
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 09:14
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (15.04.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    95.11

    - 3.00

    34.26

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    90.98

    - 5.93

    33.56

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,849.00

    59.00

    507.90

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    48,535.99

    317.74

    472.70

    S&P 500

    6,967.38

    81.14

    121.88

    Nasdaq

    23,639.08

    455.34

    397.09

    Nikkei

    58,355.67

    448.70

    8,016.19

    Dax

    24,044.22

    301.78

    - 446.19

    FTSE 100

    10,609.06

    26.10

    677.68

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,327.86

    91.88

    178.36

    Shanghai Composite

    4,026.31

    37.52

    57.47

    Bist 100

    14,202.24

    143.73

    2,940.72

    RTS

    1,131.92

    7.04

    17.79

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1788

    0.0021

    0.0043

    USD/GBP

    1.3567

    0.0050

    0.0094

    JPY/USD

    158.9700

    - 0.0900

    2.5200

    RUB/USD

    75.7967

    - 0.3677

    - 2.9533

    TRY/USD

    44.7349

    0.0247

    1.7787

    CNY/USD

    6.8174

    - 0.0002

    - 0.1716
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (15.04.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (15.04.2026)

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