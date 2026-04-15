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    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Hezbollah fires nearly 40 rockets at northern Israel

    Other countries
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 10:29
    Hezbollah fires nearly 40 rockets at northern Israel

    Another five rockets were fired by Hezbollah at the Galilee Panhandle in northern Israel a short while ago, with two being intercepted and three striking open areas, according to the IDF, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    Since this morning, nearly 40 rockets have been fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon at northern Israel.

    There have been no reports of injuries.

    On April 14, a preliminary round of Lebanese-Israeli contacts took place in Washington under the auspices of the United States, at which the date for the start of peace negotiations aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement was to be determined. The delegations were headed by the ambassadors of Lebanon and Israel to the United States, Nada Hammade-Mouawad and Yechiel Leiter.

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