Azerbaijan's commercial gas output rises in 1Q2026
Energy
- 15 April, 2026
- 10:08
In January–March of 2026, Azerbaijan produced just over 12.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas, marking a 0.4% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.
Of the total volume, approximately 9.86 billion cubic meters fell to commodity gas production, which is an increase of 0.7% compared to the same period last year.
During the first quarter of this year, Azerbaijan also produced nearly 6.63 million tons of crude oil, including gas condensate. Of this, just over 6.61 million tons were commodity crude oil.
Compared with January–March 2025, both crude oil production and the volume of commodity crude oil decreased by 3.4%.
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