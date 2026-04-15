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    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan's commercial gas output rises in 1Q2026

    Energy
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 10:08
    Azerbaijan's commercial gas output rises in 1Q2026

    In January–March of 2026, Azerbaijan produced just over 12.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas, marking a 0.4% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    Of the total volume, approximately 9.86 billion cubic meters fell to commodity gas production, which is an increase of 0.7% compared to the same period last year.

    During the first quarter of this year, Azerbaijan also produced nearly 6.63 million tons of crude oil, including gas condensate. Of this, just over 6.61 million tons were commodity crude oil.

    Compared with January–March 2025, both crude oil production and the volume of commodity crude oil decreased by 3.4%.

    natural gas production commercial gas State Statistical Committee Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycanda əmtəəlik qaz hasilatı 1 %-ə yaxın artıb
    В Азербайджане производство товарного газа увеличилось почти на 1%

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