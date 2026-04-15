The 224th session of UNESCO's Executive Board has taken place at the organization's headquarters.

According to Report, during the plenary debates, Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Ambassador Elman Abdullayev, delivered the national statement of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The statement emphasized the importance of strengthening institutional efficiency, transparency, and accountability in UNESCO's activities, and highlighted the need to align the organization's priorities with available resources and implementation mechanisms. It also underlined UNESCO's crucial role in promoting dialogue and cooperation in education, science, and culture against the backdrop of global challenges.

The speech stressed the necessity of enhancing coordination between member states and the Secretariat within the organization, noting the significance of ongoing reforms in this direction.

It was further stated that in the changing global environment, fostering mutual understanding, dialogue, and cooperation is of vital importance, and UNESCO's mandate allows it to play a special role in this regard.

Ambassador Abdullayev also expressed gratitude to Uzbekistan for successfully hosting the 43rd session of UNESCO's General Conference in Samarkand last October-November.

Additionally, during the plenary debates, Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission delivered statements of the Group of 77 and China (Paris representation) and the Group of Turkic States.

The statement on behalf of the Group of 77 and China reaffirmed commitment to multilateralism, international cooperation, and solidarity, stressing the importance of collective action in advancing the priorities of developing countries. It highlighted the promotion of inclusive and quality education within the framework of Sustainable Development Goal 4, the significance of education in mother tongues, and the role of education as a driving force for sustainable development.

Support was also expressed for UNESCO's global priorities-Africa and gender equality-as well as initiatives related to Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and youth. The statement emphasized the need for stronger support to member states within UNESCO's program and budget framework, endorsed the UNESCO80 Roadmap, and stressed the importance of reflecting developing countries' perspectives in decision-making processes.

The statement delivered on behalf of the Group of Turkic States emphasized strengthening multilateralism, preserving and promoting the shared historical and cultural heritage of Turkic nations, and advancing joint initiatives within UNESCO. It also highlighted the importance of combating racism, discrimination, xenophobia, and hate speech, and drew attention to the need for enhanced scientific cooperation to address global challenges such as climate change, water security, and sustainable development.

The statement further addressed issues of digital transformation and the ethical use of artificial intelligence, noting the importance of promoting the Turkic world's linguistic and cultural heritage at the international level.

For the first time in UNESCO's history, a statement was delivered on behalf of the Group of Turkic States.