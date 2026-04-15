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    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Elchin Amirbayov, Jiri Brodsky discuss security in South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 09:42
    Elchin Amirbayov, Jiri Brodsky discuss security in South Caucasus

    Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on special assignments, met with Jiri Brodsky, Czech Deputy Foreign Minister, in Prague, and discussed security issues in the South Caucasus, Report informs.

    "Pleasure to welcome the High Representative of the President of Azerbaijan, Elchin Amirbayov, to Prague. We discussed the security situation in the South Caucasus, but also opportunities for Czech firms, cooperation in the education sector, and in tourism, with the direct flight to Baku," Jiri Brodsky wrote on X.

    Czech-Azerbaijan relations Elchin Amirbayov South Caucasus
    Elçin Əmirbəyov və Jiri Brodski Cənubi Qafqazda təhlükəsizliyi müzakirə ediblər
    Эльчин Амирбеков и Иржи Бродский обсудили вопросы безопасности на Южном Кавказе

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