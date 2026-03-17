Poland will not send troops to Iran as the conflict does not directly ​affect its security, Prime Minister Donald ‌Tusk said on Tuesday, adding that the United States and other powers understood Warsaw's decision, Report informs via Reuters.

US President Donald Trump called ​on allies over the weekend to ​help secure the Strait of Hormuz as ⁠Iranian forces continue attacks on the vital ​waterway amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, ​now in its third week.

Poland's government "does not plan any expedition to Iran, and this does not raise ​any doubts on the part of ​our allies," Tusk said before a government meeting. He said this ‌covered ⁠Poland's land, air and naval forces, which are still being built up in the face of the conflict over the border in ​Ukraine.

Tusk said ​securing the ⁠Baltic Sea remained a central element of Poland's strategy.

A number of ​other US allies, including Germany, ​Spain ⁠and Italy, have said they have no immediate plans to send ships to help reopen the ⁠Strait ​of Hormuz, which Iran ​has effectively shut with attacks and threats of attacks.