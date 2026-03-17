Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Poland won't send its troops to Iran, PM Tusk says

    Other countries
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 17:43
    Poland won't send its troops to Iran, PM Tusk says

    Poland will not send troops to Iran as the conflict does not directly ​affect its security, Prime Minister Donald ‌Tusk said on Tuesday, adding that the United States and other powers understood Warsaw's decision, Report informs via Reuters.

    US President Donald Trump called ​on allies over the weekend to ​help secure the Strait of Hormuz as ⁠Iranian forces continue attacks on the vital ​waterway amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, ​now in its third week.

    Poland's government "does not plan any expedition to Iran, and this does not raise ​any doubts on the part of ​our allies," Tusk said before a government meeting. He said this ‌covered ⁠Poland's land, air and naval forces, which are still being built up in the face of the conflict over the border in ​Ukraine.

    Tusk said ​securing the ⁠Baltic Sea remained a central element of Poland's strategy.

    A number of ​other US allies, including Germany, ​Spain ⁠and Italy, have said they have no immediate plans to send ships to help reopen the ⁠Strait ​of Hormuz, which Iran ​has effectively shut with attacks and threats of attacks.

    Donald Tusk US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Donald Tusk: Hərbçilərimizi İrana göndərmək niyyətimiz yoxdur
    Туск заявил об отказе Польши направлять войска в Иран

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