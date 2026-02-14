Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    US secretary of state: Disagreements with China should be resolved peacefully

    Other countries
    • 14 February, 2026
    • 13:44
    US secretary of state: Disagreements with China should be resolved peacefully

    The US and China are two major powers with extensive global interests, but their national interests often clash, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at the Munich Security Conference, Report informs.

    He says "our national interests will often not align," but stresses the need to keep channels open and talk about how to figure it out, according to The Guardian.

    "We owe it to the world to try to manage those as best we can, obviously avoiding conflict, both economic and worse," he says.

    He also added that Washington believes it is essential to maintain relations with Beijing, as with other countries represented at the conference. However, any agreements should not be at the expense of US national interests, he noted.

    He says "there are long-term challenges" and "irritants" in the West"s relationship with China, but "we need to try to manage those the best we can."

    The secretary of state emphasized that the US has a special responsibility because everything that happens in trade relations between the US and China has global consequences.

    Marco Rubio United States China
    ABŞ Dövlət katibi: Çinlə fikir ayrılıqları sülh yolu ilə həll edilməlidir
    Госсекретарь США: Разногласия с Китаем необходимо урегулировать мирным путем

    Latest News

    13:57

    Wang Yi: Problems in int'l system not related to UN, but to actions of individual countries

    Other countries
    13:55

    Wang Yi: Attempts to separate Taiwan from China may provoke serious conflict with US

    Other countries
    13:44

    US secretary of state: Disagreements with China should be resolved peacefully

    Other countries
    13:27

    Rubio: US going to continue to test Russia's seriousness in ending Ukraine war

    Other countries
    13:11

    Marco Rubio: US, Europe made many mistakes together in past

    Other
    12:58

    Rubio: UN has tremendous potential to be tool for good in world

    Other countries
    12:47

    Rubio: US caring about Europe's fate from national security perspective

    Other countries
    12:34
    Photo

    Azerbaijan joins event marking International Mother Language Day in Morocco

    Foreign policy
    12:10

    S&P: Azerbaijan's banks exhibit lower private sector debt compared to peers in region

    Finance
    All News Feed