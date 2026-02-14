Azerbaijan joins event marking International Mother Language Day in Morocco

Azerbaijan traditionally participated in the event organized by Morocco's Royal Institute of Amazigh Culture (IRCAM), on the occasion of International Mother Language Day, Report informs via AZERTAC.

Young participant Aydin Jafarov recited renowned poet Samad Vurgun's poem "Azerbaijan." His performance drew the interest of the audience, drawing focus to Azerbaijani poetry.

The event held within UNESCO's International Mother Language Day aimed at preserving linguistic diversity and supporting mother tongues. Azerbaijan's regular participation in such events has become a tradition and contributes to cultural exchange.