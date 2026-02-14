Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Azerbaijan joins event marking International Mother Language Day in Morocco

    Foreign policy
    • 14 February, 2026
    • 12:34
    Azerbaijan joins event marking International Mother Language Day in Morocco

    Azerbaijan traditionally participated in the event organized by Morocco's Royal Institute of Amazigh Culture (IRCAM), on the occasion of International Mother Language Day, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Young participant Aydin Jafarov recited renowned poet Samad Vurgun's poem "Azerbaijan." His performance drew the interest of the audience, drawing focus to Azerbaijani poetry.

    The event held within UNESCO's International Mother Language Day aimed at preserving linguistic diversity and supporting mother tongues. Azerbaijan's regular participation in such events has become a tradition and contributes to cultural exchange.

    Azerbaijan UNESCO Morocco
    Photo
    Azərbaycan Mərakeşdə Ana Dili Günü tədbirində iştirak edib
    Photo
    Азербайджан принял участие в мероприятии ко дню родного языка в Марокко

    Latest News

    13:57

    Wang Yi: Problems in int'l system not related to UN, but to actions of individual countries

    Other countries
    13:55

    Wang Yi: Attempts to separate Taiwan from China may provoke serious conflict with US

    Other countries
    13:44

    US secretary of state: Disagreements with China should be resolved peacefully

    Other countries
    13:27

    Rubio: US going to continue to test Russia's seriousness in ending Ukraine war

    Other countries
    13:11

    Marco Rubio: US, Europe made many mistakes together in past

    Other
    12:58

    Rubio: UN has tremendous potential to be tool for good in world

    Other countries
    12:47

    Rubio: US caring about Europe's fate from national security perspective

    Other countries
    12:34
    Photo

    Azerbaijan joins event marking International Mother Language Day in Morocco

    Foreign policy
    12:10

    S&P: Azerbaijan's banks exhibit lower private sector debt compared to peers in region

    Finance
    All News Feed