Ilham Aliyev: 'President Trump did great job in initiating Board of Peace'

"You know, if you remember, I spoke about this, maybe not in detail, but in general, that international law is no longer valid. Many countries simply ignore it, and relying only on international law will not solve your problem. Azerbaijan's example clearly demonstrates this. So, the emergence of a new world order, or a new system of intergovernmental relations, was definitely in the pipeline. The matter was who would take responsibility and make the first step. I think President Trump did a great job in initiating the Board of Peace, an institution with a great future," Ilham Aliyev said.