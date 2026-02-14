Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev: 'President Trump did great job in initiating Board of Peace'

    Foreign policy
    • 14 February, 2026
    • 09:47
    Ilham Aliyev: 'President Trump did great job in initiating Board of Peace'

    "I think President Trump did a great job in initiating the Board of Peace, an institution with a great future," Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with journalists in Munich, Report informs.

    "You know, if you remember, I spoke about this, maybe not in detail, but in general, that international law is no longer valid. Many countries simply ignore it, and relying only on international law will not solve your problem. Azerbaijan's example clearly demonstrates this. So, the emergence of a new world order, or a new system of intergovernmental relations, was definitely in the pipeline. The matter was who would take responsibility and make the first step. I think President Trump did a great job in initiating the Board of Peace, an institution with a great future," Ilham Aliyev said.

    Azərbaycan Prezidenti: Sülh Şurasının yaradılması təşəbbüsü ilə çıxış etməklə Prezident Tramp böyük bir iş gördü
    Президент: Трамп проделал большую работу, инициировав создание Совета мира

