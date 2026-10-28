Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Azerbaijan's external state debt amounts to $4.5B

    Finance
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 12:29
    Azerbaijan's external state debt amounts to $4.5B

    Azerbaijan's external state debt amounted to $4,509.5 million as of October 1, 2026, with borrowings in US currency accounting for 86.3%, the Ministry of Finance stated, Report informs.

    In the structure of the external state debt, the share of the euro was 5.8%, Special Drawing Rights (SDR) of the International Monetary Fund made up 2.9%, the Japanese yen accounted for 3.2%, and made up 1.7%.

    Obligations with a floating interest rate accounted for 48.8% of the external debt, while those with a fixed rate made up 51.2%.

    According to the Ministry of Finance, 67.7% of the external state debt is to be repaid within 5 years, 26.8% in 5–10 years, and 5.5% in more than 10 years.

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance External borrowings
    Azərbaycanın xarici dövlət borcunun yeni tərkibi açıqlanıb
    Минфин обнародовал структуру внешнего госдолга Азербайджана на 1 октября
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    12:59
    State bonds account for 31% of Azerbaijan's external debt
    Finance
    12:49
    Gunduz Ismayilov: Baku is global hub for interfaith dialogue
    Cultural policy
    12:39
    Religious leaders should set example of respectful communication, bishop says
    Religion
    12:37
    EBRD to launch Green Energy Efficiency Framework with Azerbaijan
    Finance
    12:29
    Azerbaijan's external state debt amounts to $4.5B
    Finance
    12:28
    Armed conflicts significantly worsen situation of women, Scheherazade Foundation president says
    Foreign policy
    12:25
    Azerbaijan's domestic public debt falls nearly 5%
    Finance
    12:24
    Women in Europe, Central Asia spend 3.4 times more time on chores than men, UN official says
    Foreign policy
    12:21
    Baku's taxi fleet now averages five years in age, deputy minister says
    Infrastructure
    All News Feed