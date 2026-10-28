Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijan's external state debt amounted to $4,509.5 million as of October 1, 2026, with borrowings in US currency accounting for 86.3%, the Ministry of Finance stated, Report informs.

In the structure of the external state debt, the share of the euro was 5.8%, Special Drawing Rights (SDR) of the International Monetary Fund made up 2.9%, the Japanese yen accounted for 3.2%, and made up 1.7%.

Obligations with a floating interest rate accounted for 48.8% of the external debt, while those with a fixed rate made up 51.2%.

According to the Ministry of Finance, 67.7% of the external state debt is to be repaid within 5 years, 26.8% in 5–10 years, and 5.5% in more than 10 years.