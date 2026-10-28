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    Armed conflicts significantly worsen situation of women, Scheherazade Foundation president says

    Foreign policy
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 12:28
    Armed conflicts significantly worsen situation of women, Scheherazade Foundation president says

    Armed conflicts and wars significantly exacerbate the situation of women worldwide, Wajiha Haris, President and founder of the Scheherazade Foundation, renowned philanthropist and diplomatic advisor from Romania, said at a panel session within the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Report informs.

    According to her, the international community must pay increased attention to protecting the rights and improving the situation of women.

    Haris emphasized that the situation in conflict zones clearly demonstrates how wars complicate the lives and daily activities of women.

    "Many have husbands who have been injured in the war, so women are forced to work and provide care for them at the same time," she noted.

    Haris added that highly relevant and practical topics for the global community are being raised at the forum in Baku.

    "That is exactly why interest in the Baku forum is growing from year to year," she concluded.

    Wajiha Haris Women's rights 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
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