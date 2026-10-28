Azerbaijan establishes itself as country of religious diversity, productive partner, official says

Azerbaijan has established itself as a country of religious and cultural diversity and a productive partner, Chairman of the State Committee on Religious Associations Ramin Mammadov said at the session "Dialogue of Religions: A Roadmap to a Common Future" within the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, Report informs.

According to him, Azerbaijan has become a platform for forums and summits of religious leaders.

Mammadov noted that after a prolonged conflict, Azerbaijan well understands the value of peace and security.

"We know very well what the destruction of places of religious worship is. The conflict is over, and large-scale restoration and construction work is currently underway in the liberated territories. Azerbaijan is restoring all monuments regardless of their religious and historical affiliation. This is state policy," he stated.

The committee chairman emphasized that long-term peace is not only the responsibility of the state but also a shared responsibility.

In conclusion, Mammadov called on the participants to actively engage in the discussion and expressed hope that a common roadmap would be developed based on its outcomes.