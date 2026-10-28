Azerbaijan prepares new general education standards

A new general education standards document is being developed in Azerbaijan, Elnur Aliyev, Acting Director of the Institute of Education, said during a session titled Intercultural Dialogue, Education and Digital Transformation, held as part of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Report informs.

Aliyev noted that the document is expected to be completed by the end of this year: "The new document envisages a different approach. Under the new standards, we have moved to an approach that will have a significant impact on intercultural dialogue and digital citizenship. Why can I say this? First of all, the new document will include an additional competency framework. Within this framework, citizenship will be defined as a separate competency. This is a very important step forward."

The official stressed that the new approach is interdisciplinary in nature: "This approach envisages cross-curricular skills that will be developed jointly across all subjects. In other words, these competencies will not be addressed by a single subject alone; various subjects will work on them within their teaching frameworks. This includes intercultural dialogue and digital citizenship. As you know, the new competency-based approach consists of four core components: knowledge, skills, attitudes and values. These components will be integrated into all levels of schooling, from primary education through lower and upper secondary grades, as well as into every subject. In other words, knowledge, skills, attitudes and values will be incorporated into every subject, every grade level and all stages of education."