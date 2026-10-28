Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Azerbaijan prepares new general education standards

    Education and science
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 13:11
    Azerbaijan prepares new general education standards

    A new general education standards document is being developed in Azerbaijan, Elnur Aliyev, Acting Director of the Institute of Education, said during a session titled Intercultural Dialogue, Education and Digital Transformation, held as part of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Report informs.

    Aliyev noted that the document is expected to be completed by the end of this year: "The new document envisages a different approach. Under the new standards, we have moved to an approach that will have a significant impact on intercultural dialogue and digital citizenship. Why can I say this? First of all, the new document will include an additional competency framework. Within this framework, citizenship will be defined as a separate competency. This is a very important step forward."

    The official stressed that the new approach is interdisciplinary in nature: "This approach envisages cross-curricular skills that will be developed jointly across all subjects. In other words, these competencies will not be addressed by a single subject alone; various subjects will work on them within their teaching frameworks. This includes intercultural dialogue and digital citizenship. As you know, the new competency-based approach consists of four core components: knowledge, skills, attitudes and values. These components will be integrated into all levels of schooling, from primary education through lower and upper secondary grades, as well as into every subject. In other words, knowledge, skills, attitudes and values will be incorporated into every subject, every grade level and all stages of education."

    Elnur Aliyev 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue Education sector Standards
    Azərbaycanda ümumi təhsil üzrə yeni standartlar hazırlanır
    В Азербайджане подготовят новые стандарты общего образования
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    14:19
    AIA: Liquidity requirements influence investment decisions
    Finance
    14:14
    Azerbaijan modernizes arts education system
    Cultural policy
    14:02
    Armenian parliament ratifies framework agreement on TRIPP project
    Region
    13:56
    Azerbaijan to raise subsistence minimum to 314 manats in 2027
    Milli Majlis
    13:56
    Video
    At least 39 dead after high speed rail collision in Spain - Update
    Other countries
    13:50
    Azerbaijan needs to adopt Grid Code to connect SMEs to renewable energy networks, Masdar rep says
    Energy
    13:47
    Deputy minister: Achieving climate goals among Azerbaijan's top priorities
    Business
    13:44
    Ilham Aliyev сongratulates Czech President on National Day
    Foreign policy
    13:38
    Interaction between religious centers gaining momentum, CMO chairman says
    Religion
    All News Feed