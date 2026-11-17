NATO chief urges allies to share cost of arming Ukraine more fairly
Other countries
- 17 November, 2026
- 23:48
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
NATO allies have committed more than $10 billion to buy US weapons for Ukraine under the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said.
Report informs that Rutte spoke after a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels.
Rutte said a handful of countries still cover most of the costs and called for a fairer distribution of the financial burden among allies.
"NATO countries must share the burden more fairly," he said, adding that he planned to raise the issue again at a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin two days later.
NATO Ukraynaya ABŞ silahları almaq üçün 10 milyard dollardan çox xərcləyib
Рютте: НАТО потратил более $10 млрд на закупку американского оружия для Украины
Latest News
00:04
US CENTCOM chief to visit Saudi Arabia for air defense reviewOther countries
23:48
NATO chief urges allies to share cost of arming Ukraine more fairlyOther countries
23:28
Russian military plane crashes in Kemerovo, killing 19Region
23:05
Photo
Azerbaijan takes first place at surfcasting tournament in TürkiyeIndividual sports
22:51
US Senate panel recommends demining funds for Azerbaijan, othersForeign policy
22:43
Azerbaijan, Ethiopia discuss COP32 priorities in AntalyaForeign policy
22:09
Azerbaijan's OPCW envoy presents credentials to director-generalForeign policy
21:56
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake strikes Lake Van in TürkiyeRegion
21:26
Azerbaijan U20 draw 0-0 with Iraq in friendlyFootball