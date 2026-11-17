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NATO allies have committed more than $10 billion to buy US weapons for Ukraine under the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said.

Report informs that Rutte spoke after a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels.

Rutte said a handful of countries still cover most of the costs and called for a fairer distribution of the financial burden among allies.

"NATO countries must share the burden more fairly," he said, adding that he planned to raise the issue again at a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin two days later.