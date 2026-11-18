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Users in the United States have reported issues with the Gmail and Outlook email services, Report informs, citing data from Downdetector, a website that tracks outages and disruptions affecting popular online platforms.

According to the data, problems with Outlook were first recorded at approximately 17:58 (GMT+4). The number of complaints peaked at 22:51.

Reports of issues with Gmail began to emerge from 19:36, with the highest number of complaints recorded at 21:21.

Recently, technical disruptions have been reported across systems used by US government agencies and major corporations.

Last week, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) suspended all flights nationwide for more than four hours after a communications system failure at air traffic control centers.

In addition, large-scale outages have also been reported in services operated by Microsoft, United Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, and Apple.

Earlier, the US National Security Agency (NSA) also reported problems affecting its internal computer network.