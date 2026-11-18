Czech Republic, US agree final version of gas supply deal
Energy
- 18 November, 2026
- 08:39
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The Czech Republic and the United States have agreed on the final version of an agreement on the supply of American gas to the country, Tadeáš Provazník, Head of the Press Office at the Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade, Report informs via ČTK news agency
According to the agency, the agreement is expected to be signed in the first quarter of 2027.
Supplies from the United States are expected to cover more than 20% of the Czech Republic"s annual gas consumption.
No further details of the agreement have been disclosed.
Çexiya və ABŞ arasında qaz tədarükü ilə bağlı razılaşmanın yekun variantı razılaşdırılıb
Прага и Вашингтон договорились о поставках газа в Чехию
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