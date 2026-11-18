As of October 31 of this year, the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) has signed agreements to finance 47 projects in Azerbaijan totaling €457.8 million, Report informs referring to the BSTDB.

The actual volume of funds allocated for financing under 45 operations is estimated at €722.8 million.

Meanwhile, by the end of October, the BSTDB Board of Directors had approved projects in Azerbaijan totaling €461 million.

According to the bank's reporting, the largest share in the portfolio of signed projects in Azerbaijan belongs to the financial sector at 50.25%. Energy projects account for 35.25%, and the real estate sector accounts for 6.92%. The share of projects related to consumer staples stands at 3.92%, while consumer discretionary accounts for 3.66%.

Among BSTDB's major projects in Azerbaijan are $75 million in financing for the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), credit lines for Bank Respublika worth 25 million manats, as well as support for the financial sector through Unibank in the amount of $7 million and Azer Turk Bank for $5 million.