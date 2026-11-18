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US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Admiral Brad Cooper and a group of US military advisers will visit Saudi Arabia this week to assess and strengthen the kingdom's air defenses, Report informs, citing Middle East Eye and its Western sources.

Middle East Eye reported that the delegation would include about 30 US advisers, some of whom are already in Saudi Arabia.

The outlet said Saudi Arabia has one of the region's largest stockpiles of Patriot missiles but faces the challenge of defending a vast territory against attacks by Yemen's Houthis.

Saudi Arabia leads an Arab coalition backing Yemeni government forces in their conflict with the Houthis. The rebels have retaliated by attacking Saudi oil facilities, airports and military bases.

As tensions rise, Yemeni government forces are strengthening defenses around Aden, the seat of the country's internationally recognized government. Fighting continues in the provinces of Marib, Lahj and Taiz.

One Western official described the position of Saudi Arabia and its allies as "very bad" but doubted the Houthis could capture Aden, citing local opposition to the group.