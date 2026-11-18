Stay up to date with the top news!

Construction of the first power unit of the Jizzakh Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Uzbekistan is planned to begin in 2026, Azim Akhmedkhadjaev, Director of Uzbekistan's Atomic Energy Agency (Uzatom) under the Cabinet of Ministers, told Izvestia, Report informs.

According to him, concrete pouring for the foundation of the power unit is expected to be completed by the end of this year, after which construction of the building itself will begin.

He added that technical commissioning is scheduled for late 2029 or early 2030.

Akhmedkhadjaev also noted that, in the future, Uzatom plans to turn Uzbekistan into a regional center for training specialists from neighboring countries.

For this purpose, a branch of the National Research Nuclear University (MEPhI) was opened in Uzbekistan in 2019.

Since then, 215 specialists have been trained. The agency aims to make the expertise and experience gained in this field accessible to all countries of Central Asia.