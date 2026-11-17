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The US Senate Appropriations Committee has recommended allocating at least $265 million in fiscal year 2027 to programs that destroy conventional weapons, clear landmines and remove unexploded ordnance in Azerbaijan and other countries.

Report informs that the recommendation was included in an explanatory note on the State Department funding bill published on the US Senate's website.

The proposal covers programs in Angola, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Laos, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, Vietnam and Zimbabwe, as well as in Pacific island countries.