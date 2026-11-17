Stay up to date with the top news!

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake was recorded in the city of Van in eastern Türkiye on November 17, Report informs, citing Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

AFAD said the quake struck at 6:57 p.m. local time. Its epicenter was in Lake Van near the district of Gevaş, at a depth of 13.61 kilometers.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.