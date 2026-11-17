Stay up to date with the top news!

Ministers meeting at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, discussed climate targets for 2030, focusing on how to accelerate climate action, cut emissions and mobilize financing.

Report's Türkiye bureau informs that COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev attended the meeting.

Türkiye's Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum said efforts to cut emissions should address energy security, employment and a just transition within a single framework.

Kurum said the first draft of the proposed COP31 final decision had been published and that a second draft reflecting feedback from parties would be presented on November 18.

He also stressed the need to improve developing countries' access to climate finance and technology and turn national priorities into investment projects.