Azerbaijan's Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov met with US Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Stephen Vaden during a visit to the United States to discuss expanding agricultural trade and cooperation in research and innovation.

Report was informed by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture that Mammadov briefed the US delegation on efforts to build Azerbaijan's agricultural research capacity, modernize its research institutes and bring their work into line with international standards.

Mammadov stressed the importance of conducting joint research projects and experimental trials with the US Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service and National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

He also outlined efforts to develop climate-resilient agriculture using digital technologies in territories Azerbaijan regained. He said US research expertise could help establish agricultural production in Karabakh and East Zangazur, both designated as green energy zones, in line with international standards.

Vaden said work was continuing toward signing a memorandum of understanding between the two countries' agriculture ministries. Azerbaijan has submitted a draft to the US side, and discussions on the text are underway.

Vaden said the US was interested in expanding cooperation in biotechnology and livestock selection and breeding under the memorandum. The delegations discussed sharing expertise in those areas and ways to increase bilateral trade in agricultural products.