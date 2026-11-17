Stay up to date with the top news!

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara and Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen signed a memorandum on joint production of defense equipment in Brussels.

Report informs, citing Ukraine's Defense Ministry, that the memorandum provides for the production of Ukrainian defense systems in Finland, technology transfers and the joint development of defense solutions. It also aims to deepen ties between the two countries' defense industries and opens the door to joint research and development of new systems.

"Expanding joint production is one of our priorities. Ukraine has technology and combat experience, while Finland has a strong industrial base. We are combining our strengths to get more high-quality weapons to Ukrainian troops faster and strengthen both countries' defense capabilities," Khmara said.

The two countries plan to set up a joint steering council to coordinate cooperation, set priorities, review new projects and help facilitate technology transfers and launch joint production.