Azerbaijan's permanent representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Anar Ajamov, presented his credentials to OPCW Director-General Sabrina Dallafior and discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the organization.

Report informs, citing a post on X by Azerbaijan's embassy in the Netherlands, that the two discussed the state of cooperation and prospects for expanding it.

Ajamov also serves as Azerbaijan's ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The OPCW was established on April 29, 1997, when the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction entered into force. The convention aims to eliminate chemical weapons and provides a mechanism for verifying compliance.

Azerbaijan was among the first countries to sign the convention, on January 13, 1993. The Milli Majlis ratified it on February 29, 2000, and Azerbaijan became a full member of the OPCW.