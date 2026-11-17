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Falling water levels in the Caspian Sea pose an environmental, economic and social challenge for the entire region, Azerbaijani presidential representative for climate issues and COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev said.

According to Report's Türkiye bureau, Babayev spoke at a high-level event on the Caspian Sea at the Azerbaijan Pavilion during the COP31 UN climate conference in Antalya.

Participants heard that the Caspian Sea level fell by 14 centimeters in 2025 alone, exposing 30,000 hectares of land in the Azerbaijani sector. Babayev noted significant changes in temperature and precipitation. Annual rainfall in the area monitored reached 198.3 millimeters in 2025, the highest in a decade, but the sea level continued to fall.

"These changes create new challenges for infrastructure and economic activity. Ports and shipping face rising costs, while fisheries, fish migration routes and biodiversity face growing threats. This is an environmental, economic and social challenge for our entire region," Babayev said.

He recalled that at the first Caspian Environmental Summit in Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had warned that the rapid decline in sea levels could have catastrophic consequences. Babayev called for greater international attention to the issue.

"We must give this challenge greater prominence in UN processes, at international climate and environmental forums, and in our work with development and scientific institutions. I call on the five coastal states to act together, implement their decisions and show concrete progress before the damage becomes irreversible," he said.

Participants said the Caspian states were expanding joint scientific research and data sharing to address the decline.

Officials from Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan attended the event, along with Inger Andersen, executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).