Azerbaijan U20 draw 0-0 with Iraq in friendly
Football
- 17 November, 2026
- 21:26
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Azerbaijan's under-20 national football team drew 0-0 with Iraq's under-20s in their first friendly of the training camp, Report informs.
The match was played at SOCAR Polymer Arena in Sumgayit. Azerbaijan are holding the second phase of their training camp in Baku.
Azərbaycanın U-20 yığması İraq seçməsi ilə bərabərə qalıb
Сборная Азербайджана по футболу U-20 сыграла вничью с Ираком
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