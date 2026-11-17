Azerbaijan U19 beat Faroe Islands 2-0 in European qualifier
Football
- 17 November, 2026
- 21:19
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Azerbaijan's under-19 national football team earned their first win in the second round of European Championship qualifying, beating the Faroe Islands 2-0 away, Report informs.
Umid Salimov opened the scoring in the 16th minute, and Mustafa Kamara doubled Azerbaijan's lead from the penalty spot in the 67th.
Azerbaijan had lost their previous two matches, 7-2 to Montenegro and 4-0 to Serbia.
Azərbaycanın U-19 millisi Farer adalarına qalib gəlib
Сборная Азербайджана по футболу U-19 обыграла Фарерские острова
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