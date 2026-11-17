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Azerbaijan's under-19 national football team earned their first win in the second round of European Championship qualifying, beating the Faroe Islands 2-0 away, Report informs.

Umid Salimov opened the scoring in the 16th minute, and Mustafa Kamara doubled Azerbaijan's lead from the penalty spot in the 67th.

Azerbaijan had lost their previous two matches, 7-2 to Montenegro and 4-0 to Serbia.