Sweden, the United Kingdom and Ukraine will cooperate on supplying weapons for the Gripen fighter jets planned for Kyiv, Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson said.

Report's Europe bureau informs that Jonson spoke in Brussels ahead of the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), also known as the Ramstein format.

Jonson said he had signed a memorandum of intent with his British and Ukrainian counterparts, Wes Streeting and Yevhenii Khmara. He said the UK had secured funding for three Gripen E jets that Sweden plans to deliver to Ukraine by 2030. He described the project as a long-term commitment and said all three countries were working together effectively.

"Last Thursday, we submitted our annual budget to the Swedish parliament. Next year, we will invest €4 billion in support for Ukraine," Jonson said. He added that all eight parties in Sweden's parliament supported continued aid to Ukraine.

Jonson also announced €72 million in new military aid under the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, including €20 million for its sixth package. He said Sweden's total funding under the initiative had reached about €550 million.

Jonson said Sweden was seeking to provide Ukraine with as many PAC-3 missiles as possible and was using a Czech initiative to supply weapons to counter Shahed drones. He said the new package would also include long-range strike capabilities.