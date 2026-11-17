Ethiopian Foreign Minister and COP32 President-designate Gedion Timothewos discussed priorities for next year's UN climate conference with the Azerbaijani side at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, according to a post on X.

The Azerbaijani side shared lessons from hosting COP29 and building consensus in Baku as Ethiopia prepares to host COP32 in 2027.

The two sides also discussed how their teams could work together to implement the outcomes agreed in Baku.