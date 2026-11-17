Azerbaijan, Ethiopia discuss COP32 priorities in Antalya
- 17 November, 2026
- 22:43
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Ethiopian Foreign Minister and COP32 President-designate Gedion Timothewos discussed priorities for next year's UN climate conference with the Azerbaijani side at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, according to a post on X.
The Azerbaijani side shared lessons from hosting COP29 and building consensus in Baku as Ethiopia prepares to host COP32 in 2027.
The two sides also discussed how their teams could work together to implement the outcomes agreed in Baku.
A productive meeting at #COP31 in Antalya with H.E. Dr Gedion Timothewos, Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister and COP32 President-Designate, as Ethiopia prepares to host #COP32 next year. We exchanged views on the priorities for #COP32 and shared lessons from Azerbaijan’s experience of hosting #COP29 and building consensus in Baku. We also discussed how our teams can work together to carry forward the outcomes agreed in Baku and support their implementation. #COP32 #COP31 #COP29— Mukhtar Babayev (@Mukhtar_Babayev) November 17, 2026