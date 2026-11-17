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A Russian An-12 military aircraft crashed in the Kemerovo region, killing all 19 people on board, Report informs, citing Russia's Defense Ministry.

The ministry said the aircraft was on a routine flight when it crashed in an uninhabited area. Six of those on board were crew members.

The ministry attributed the crash to a technical malfunction. A Russian Aerospace Forces commission is investigating at the crash site.