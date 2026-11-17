Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijani anglers Chingiz Ganiyev and Azer Aliyev won an international surfcasting competition in Adana, Türkiye, Report informs.

The pair, members of the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation's BAKI Fishing Club, caught 17 fish from the shore and scored 502 points to finish first.

The Azerbaijani team also won the award for the biggest fish.