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A mobile consular service for Azerbaijani citizens is scheduled to be provided in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, on November 21.

According to Report, citing the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Korea, the reception will be conducted by embassy staff.

As part of the mobile consular service, applications for the renewal of ordinary passports, among other consular matters, will be accepted.

Citizens wishing to apply are requested to register by 17:00 on November 20 by sending their full name, patronymic, a copy of their passport, and a contact phone number to seoul@mission.mfa.gov.az.

The consular service will be provided at the following address in Ulaanbaatar: БЗД 5-р хороо, Монгол кино, 302 тоот