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The price of gold futures for December 2026 delivery on the COMEX exchange fell below $3,800 per troy ounce for the first time since September 29, 2025.

According to Report, as of 06:06 Baku time (GMT+4), gold was trading at $3,841.5 per troy ounce, down 1.44%.

By 06:36, the pace of decline had eased, with the price standing at $3,803 per troy ounce, representing a 1.3% decrease.