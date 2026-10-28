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    Azerbaijani national team plays another match at U-15 World Cup in Baku

    Football
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 13:06
    Azerbaijani national team plays another match at U-15 World Cup in Baku

    The Azerbaijani national team has played its next match at the U-15 World Cup and Festival being held in Baku.

    According to Report, the team coached by Famil Khalilov faced Chile in the Round of 32 of Division C (places 65-96).

    The match, held at the Hovsan Competition Complex, ended in a 3-1 victory for the Chilean team.

    As a result, Azerbaijan will face Gibraltar in the next round. Gibraltar suffered a 6-0 defeat to Belarus in the Round of 32.

    The Azerbaijan-Gibraltar match will kick off today at 18:15 (GMT+4).

    Azerbaijan qualified for Division C after finishing third in Group AF. The team defeated Timor-Leste 6-0, Andorra 1-0, and Israel 3-1, while losing 3-1 to Australia and 4-0 to Haiti. Azerbaijan finished the group stage in third place with nine points.

    According to the schedule, Azerbaijan will play five more matches between October 28 and 30. This will bring the team's total number of matches in the tournament to 10.

    Teams representing FIFA member associations from 189 countries are taking part in the tournament. Nearly 1,000 matches will be played during the championship.

    Azerbaijani national team plays another match at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijani national team plays another match at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijani national team plays another match at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijani national team plays another match at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijani national team plays another match at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijani national team plays another match at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijani national team plays another match at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijani national team plays another match at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijani national team plays another match at U-15 World Cup in Baku

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