State bonds account for 31% of Azerbaijan's external debt
Finance
- 28 October, 2026
- 12:59
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State bonds (Eurobonds) placed on the international financial market amounted to 31% of Azerbaijan's external state debt, or $1,387.3 million, as of July 1 of the current year, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Finance.
This figure has remained unchanged compared to the beginning of the year.
As of the reporting date, the maturity of the Eurobond portion amounting to $310.7 million with a coupon rate of 5.125% expires in 2029, and the maturity of the portion amounting to $1,076.6 million with a coupon rate of 3.5% expires in 2032.
Azərbaycanın dövriyyədə olan avrobondlarının ümumi dəyəri dəyişməyib
Доля евробондов во внешнем госдолге Азербайджана не изменилась с начала года
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