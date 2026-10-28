Religious leaders should set example of respectful communication, bishop says

Religious leaders should set an example of respectful communication between representatives of different faiths since all people are children of one Creator, Apostolic Prefect of the Catholic Church in Azerbaijan, Bishop Vladimir Fekete, told journalists, Report informs.

According to him, in the context of global instability and the emergence of new hotbeds of chaos and uncertainty, it is especially important to promote ideas of peace, mutual respect, and unity.

"First of all, religious people should show by their example that we can treat every person with love, regardless of whether they are a believer or not, Muslim, Christian, or Jew, because we are all children of one Creator," he noted.

The bishop emphasized that the conviction of the need to respect each other and live on Earth as brothers and sisters can help in solving existing problems.

He also expressed regret that some political forces use religion for their own interests.

"We are here [at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue - ed.] to say: religion cannot be abused. We must stand side by side - Muslims, Christians, Jews, representatives of other religions, as well as those who have not yet found the path to the Almighty - to unite and live together as one family, as brothers and sisters," Fekete stated.