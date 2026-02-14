SOCAR: Energy cooperation between Azerbaijan, Serbia strategic in nature
Energy
- 14 February, 2026
- 11:14
Energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia is strategic in nature and contributes to the region's energy security, Report informs.
This was announced at a briefing of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) for Serbian journalists.
During the briefing, SOCAR Vice President Elshad Nasirov answered questions from media representatives regarding the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia in the energy sector, projects strengthening the region's energy security, and prospects for cooperation.
