    Finance
    • 31 December, 2025
    • 16:40
    SOFAZ invests around $900 million in Gulf countries

    The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has invested approximately $900 million in Gulf countries in recent years, the fund told Report.

    Investments have primarily focused on sovereign bonds, corporate and government-guaranteed financial instruments, infrastructure projects, as well as education and the real economy.

    In Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, investments were made through sovereign debt instruments, with Saudi government bonds alone totaling around $300 million.

    SOFAZ emphasized that a recent delegation visit to Saudi Arabia, led by Executive Director Israfil Mammadov, was important for exploring new markets and partnership opportunities, identifying mutual interests, and establishing institutional dialogue for future cooperation.

    The fund noted that such contacts help expand its international investment footprint and develop projects with long-term strategic significance.

    According to SOFAZ"s investment policy, all potential projects undergo a staged assessment, including technical, financial, legal, risk, and compliance analyses.

    "This approach reflects SOFAZ"s long-term mandate and aims to balance risk and return while adhering to prudent investment principles. The fund continues to regularly evaluate new investment opportunities in the Gulf region according to its risk-return profile and long-term strategic goals," the statement said.

    As of October 1, 2025, SOFAZ"s assets totaled $70.161 billion, up 16.9% from January 1, 2025. Over the year, the value of the fund"s investment portfolio increased by 14.7%, or $8.969 billion, reaching $70.16 billion.

    ARDNF Körfəz ölkələrinə təxminən 900 milyon dollarlıq investisiya qoyub
    ГНФАР инвестировал в страны Персидского залива около $900 млн

