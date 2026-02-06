Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Azerbaijan presents note of protest to Russian ambassador

    Foreign policy
    • 06 February, 2026
    • 18:48
    Azerbaijan presents note of protest to Russian ambassador

    Mikhail Yevdokimov, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Russia to Azerbaijan, was summoned to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), and a note of protest was presented to the diplomat, Report informs, referring to the MFA.

    During the meeting with the Russian ambassador, strong protest was expressed regarding the statement made on February 5 by Konstantin Zatulin, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, and member of the ruling United Russia Party. Zatulin's statement concerned the conviction of Armenian citizens in Azerbaijan.

    Zatulin's long-standing statements against Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, his open support for separatism, as well as his attempts to distort court decisions regarding Armenian citizens convicted of crimes against peace and humanity, as well as war crimes committed as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, and his use of unacceptable expressions were strongly condemned.

    At the meeting, the Russian side was urged to take appropriate measures to put an end to the destructive activities of individuals like Zatulin who seek to undermine peace and stability in the region, as well as relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.

