Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Azerbaijan to allow hunting in two newly established national parks

    Ecology
    • 06 February, 2026
    • 20:54
    Azerbaijan to allow hunting in two newly established national parks

    Hunting will be permitted in Azerbaijan's two newly established national parks.

    According to Report, this was reflected in the regulations of Akhar-Bakhar National Park and Ilisu National Park of Azerbaijan.

    Based on the regulations, in the tourism and recreation zones of Akhar-Bakhar and Ilisu national parks, certain forms of nature use for tourism and recreation purposes are allowed, including hunting, fishing, and amateur or sport use of other aquatic bioresources.

    Azerbaijan hunting national parks
    В двух новых нацпарках Азербайджана будет разрешена охота и рыбалка

    Latest News

    20:54

    Azerbaijan to allow hunting in two newly established national parks

    Ecology
    20:41

    US sanctions 15 entities, 14 ships for trading Iranian oil, State Dept says

    Region
    20:19

    Azerbaijani President approves regulations for Akhar-Bakhar and Ilisu National Parks

    Domestic policy
    20:12

    EU proposes 20th package of sanctions against Russia

    Other countries
    19:51
    Photo

    Azerbaijan Naval Forces commander visits Pakistan

    Military
    19:30

    European Commission clears acquisition of SOCAR Terminal by STEAS and TISS

    Energy
    19:17

    Azerbaijan resumes avocado imports from Spain

    Business
    19:06

    Iranian FM: Today's talks were a good start

    Region
    18:48

    Azerbaijan presents note of protest to Russian ambassador

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed