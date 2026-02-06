Azerbaijan to allow hunting in two newly established national parks

Hunting will be permitted in Azerbaijan's two newly established national parks.

According to Report, this was reflected in the regulations of Akhar-Bakhar National Park and Ilisu National Park of Azerbaijan.

Based on the regulations, in the tourism and recreation zones of Akhar-Bakhar and Ilisu national parks, certain forms of nature use for tourism and recreation purposes are allowed, including hunting, fishing, and amateur or sport use of other aquatic bioresources.