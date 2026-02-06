Azerbaijan to allow hunting in two newly established national parks
Ecology
- 06 February, 2026
- 20:54
Hunting will be permitted in Azerbaijan's two newly established national parks.
According to Report, this was reflected in the regulations of Akhar-Bakhar National Park and Ilisu National Park of Azerbaijan.
Based on the regulations, in the tourism and recreation zones of Akhar-Bakhar and Ilisu national parks, certain forms of nature use for tourism and recreation purposes are allowed, including hunting, fishing, and amateur or sport use of other aquatic bioresources.
