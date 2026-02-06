Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Domestic policy
    • 06 February, 2026
    • 20:19
    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the regulations governing the Akhar-Bakhar and Ilisu National Parks, Report informs.

    Under the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources are instructed to address issues arising from the implementation of the decree.

    İki milli park haqqında Əsasnamə təsdiqlənib
    Президент Азербайджана утвердил положение о двух национальных парках

    Azerbaijani President approves regulations for Akhar-Bakhar and Ilisu National Parks

