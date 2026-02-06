Azerbaijani President approves regulations for Akhar-Bakhar and Ilisu National Parks
Domestic policy
- 06 February, 2026
- 20:19
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the regulations governing the Akhar-Bakhar and Ilisu National Parks, Report informs.
Under the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources are instructed to address issues arising from the implementation of the decree.
Latest News
20:54
Azerbaijan to allow hunting in two newly established national parksEcology
20:41
US sanctions 15 entities, 14 ships for trading Iranian oil, State Dept saysRegion
20:19
Azerbaijani President approves regulations for Akhar-Bakhar and Ilisu National ParksDomestic policy
20:12
EU proposes 20th package of sanctions against RussiaOther countries
19:51
Photo
Azerbaijan Naval Forces commander visits PakistanMilitary
19:30
European Commission clears acquisition of SOCAR Terminal by STEAS and TISSEnergy
19:17
Azerbaijan resumes avocado imports from SpainBusiness
19:06
Iranian FM: Today's talks were a good startRegion
18:48